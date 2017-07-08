Teen Bicyclist Dies After Collision With Car

The scene of the accident in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

A 17-year-old Massachusetts boy who was seriously injured Thursday when he crashed his bicycle into a moving SUV has died, according to authorities.

According to the Fitchburg Police Department, the teenager succumbed to his injuries Saturday around 3:00 a.m. at UMass Medical Center in Worcester.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Boutelle and St. Bernard streets in Fitchburg.

According to police, a preliminary investigation shows the teen ran a stop sign and crashed into an SUV. He is believed to have been on his way to a park.

The driver remained on the scene. No charges have been filed against her, but the crash remains under investigation.

"With the deepest regrets the Fitchburg Police Department announces the passing of a seventeen-year-old," said Captain Harry Hess in a statement, "Our department extends its most sincere condolences to the young man's family."