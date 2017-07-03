Teen Charged With Carjacking, Assault on Police Officer | NECN
Teen Charged With Carjacking, Assault on Police Officer

By Katelyn Flint

    Christopher Veloz, 19, faces charges of assault and battery on a police officer and carjacking after an encounter in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

    (Published Monday, July 3, 2017)

    A teenager has been arrested after what police are calling a violent encounter with an officer in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

    Cristofer Veloz, 19, is facing charges including assault and battery on a police officer and carjacking. He's expected to be arraigned in his hospital room Monday.

    Officer Joseph Daday is recovering after an apparent carjacking attempt. According to court documents, he was responding to County and Read Streets in Attleboro for reports of a man trying to get into passing cars.

    Daday approached Veloz, who was barefoot and speaking incoherently, according to documents. That's when Veloz allegedly tried to jump in the driver side of the police cruiser.

    Dadday pulled him out and they struggled. Veloz got back into the car and was unfazed when Daday tried to subdue him with a stun gun, court documents say.

    Veloz allegedly put the cruiser in drive with Daday hanging from the car.

    The cruiser crashed into a utility pole across the street, apparently trapping them in the car with the officer's leg jammed in the cruiser door.

    Daday suffered several injuries from the crash. He and Veloz were taken to nearby hospitals.

    It was not immediately clear if Veloz had an attorney.

    Published at 1:12 PM EDT on Jul 3, 2017

