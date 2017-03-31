Mathew Borges has been charged with first degree murder in the brutal slaying of his Lawrence High School classmate, 16-year-old Lee Manuel Viloria-Paulino

A teen charged with murder for beheading one of his high school classmates was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Friday.

According to The Eagle-Tribune, 16-year-old Matthew Borges entered a not guilty plea and prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed that he would continue to be held without bail.

Borges was indicted earlier this month in the gruesome murder of Lawrence High School classmate Lee Viloria-Paulino, whose body was found on Dec. 1, 2016. The 16-year-old's headless body was found by a woman walking her dog along the banks of the Merrimack River in Lawrence. He had last been seen on Nov. 18.

According to a police report, surveillance video showed Viloria-Paulino leaving a house with Borges on Nov. 18. Borges told authorities he had smoked marijuana with Viloria-Paulino on the night that he disappeared, but also said he left him alive near the Merrimack River.

A witness reportedly came forward to police claiming Borges told them what he had done.

If Borges is convicted, he would face a life sentence. But because he was a minor at the time of the killing, he would have the possibility of parole after 20 to 30 years.