Teen Charged in Crash That Killed Connecticut Woman

A Hartford woman who lost both legs after being hit by an SUV full of teenagers on July 18 has died, and a teenager has been charged in the crash.

Family members say 56-year-old Rosella Shuler died Saturday night. Shuler lost both of her legs when she was hit by Toyota Highlander full of teenagers while she was standing on the sidewalk on Ashley Street in Hartford. A man who was standing on the sidewalk was also hurt.

Police believe six teens were in the Toyota, which was stolen out of West Hartford, but they all fled the scene of the crash. Through surveillance video police identified the person behind the wheel as 18-year-old Deykevious Russaw.

Russaw was already behind bars on an unrelated case. Because he was juvenile at the time, police will not release the circumstances surrounding that arrest.

But sources close to the investigation say he was one of two teens arrested for the shooting death of 63-year-old Jeffrey Worrel of Hartford on July 16 in the Westland Street area. He faces a murder charge in that case.

Russaw faces charges of first-degree assault, second-degree larceny, evading responsibility, reckless driving and operating without a license for the crash, and police said more charges are pending.