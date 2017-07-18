Teen Critically Injured in Stabbing in Worcester, Mass.

A Worcester, Massachusetts, teenager is facing charges after police say he stabbed another teenager Monday, critically injuring him.

According to Worcester police, they came upon a large group at the intersection of Endicott and Harding Streets shortly after 5 p.m.

Two males were seen running towards a blue Honda and driving away as police approached.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy had just been stabbed in the back and was heavily bleeding. An officer and a citizen tried to give first aid, but the wound was so great an officer has to drive the victim to the hospital while EMTs worked to stabilize the victim.

The victim was taken into emergency surgery and was in critical condition, but is believed to have been stabilized.

Witnesses say there were four passengers in the Honda, which was parked. The victim apparently got into an argument with one of the other passengers, leading to the stabbing.

Officers eventually stopped the vehicle in question and arrested a 17-year-old male on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and armed assault.

Another 17-year-old was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

The other two passengers were not arrested, but were brought in for questioning.

The incident remains under investigation.