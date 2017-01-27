Teen Facing Charges for Social Media Threat Against School

Police in Rockport, Massachusetts say a 17-year-old girl will be facing charges after she allegedly left a threat against the school on social media.

Police were told about the threatening Snapchat post against Rockport High School Thursday night, though the posts were several weeks hold by that point.

Officials believe there is no danger to the school.

The girl will be summonsed in Essex County Juvenile Court in Salem on criminal charges.

The incident remains under investigation.