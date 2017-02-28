Trespassing Teen Fatally Struck by MBTA Train | NECN
Trespassing Teen Fatally Struck by MBTA Train

The male victim, who was struck by an inbound Worcester Line train, was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries

By Kaltelyn Flint and Tim Jones

    A teenager was fatally struck by an MBTA Commuter Rail train in Ashland, Massachusetts Monday night.

    Transit police said they received a call for a report of a trespassing person struck by a train around 10:20 p.m. in the area of the Fountain Street Overpass.

    The male victim, who was struck by an inbound Worcester Line train, was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

    His identity has not been released.

    The incident remains under investigation.

