Trespassing Teen Fatally Struck by MBTA Train

A teenager was fatally struck by an MBTA Commuter Rail train in Ashland, Massachusetts Monday night.

Transit police said they received a call for a report of a trespassing person struck by a train around 10:20 p.m. in the area of the Fountain Street Overpass.

The male victim, who was struck by an inbound Worcester Line train, was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

His identity has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.