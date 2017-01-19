Teen Found Dead on I-395

A 15-year-old Killingly boy was found dead along Interstate 395 South late Wednesday night and state police are investigating.

Police have identified him as Gabriel Stapleton. He would have turned 16 on Jan. 30.

Troopers conducting patrols neat exits 41 and 38 found Stapleton and he was transported to Day Kimball Hospital and later pronounced dead, according to state police.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a post-mortem examination to determine cause and manner of death.There is no criminal aspect to this untimely death.