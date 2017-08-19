Teen Hit By Train Pronounced Dead

A teenager is in critical condition in Concord, Massachusetts after being hit by a commuter rail train while riding his bike across a railroad track walkway. (Published Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017)

A teenager who was struck by a Commuter Rail train Friday evening has been pronounced dead, according to the Middlesex District Attorney.

The 15-year-old victim, Dylan Smyth of Concord, sustained serious life threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital following the incident. Concord Police, Fire and EMS all responded to the scene.

At approximately 7:50 p.m. on Friday, Transit police responded to a report of a person possibly hit by a train at the West Concord Commuter Rail station.

Symth, a student at Concord- Carlisle Public School, was riding his bicycle crossing from side of the station to the next when he was struck by an eastbound train on track 2. Foul play is not suspected.

The Concord Superintendent from the school released a statement, calling the incident a heart-breaking tragedy. They are extending support and services to family members as well as students.