A teenager was shot to death Tuesday in Somerville, Massachusetts, the mayor's office confirms.

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was shot at a home at 14 Farragut Ave. around 5 p.m.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No information about any potential suspects was immediately available.

The victim's identity was not revealed, but police say he was from Malden.