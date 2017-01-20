Teen Stabbed to Death in Everett, Mass. | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Teen Stabbed to Death in Everett, Mass.

By Mike Pescaro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    File

    A teenager was stabbed to death Friday in Everett, Massachusetts.

    The victim, an 18-year-old male, was taken to Whidden Hospital with stab wounds around 4:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

    Police believe the teen was involved in an altercation on Springdale Avenue.

    Local police and state police assigned to the DA's office are investigating. Authorities did not say whether a suspect had been identified.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices