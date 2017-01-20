Teen Stabbed to Death in Everett, Mass.

A teenager was stabbed to death Friday in Everett, Massachusetts.

The victim, an 18-year-old male, was taken to Whidden Hospital with stab wounds around 4:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

Police believe the teen was involved in an altercation on Springdale Avenue.

Local police and state police assigned to the DA's office are investigating. Authorities did not say whether a suspect had been identified.