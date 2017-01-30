A teenage student was hospitalized Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle near the campus of Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts.

Andover Police and Fire Rescue responded to the crash in the area of 195 Main St. at 6:35 p.m. where the 16-year-old victim was lying in the roadway.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was walking in a crosswalk when she was struck.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the parking lot of a nearby school, where a medical helicopter took her to a Boston area hospital. Authorities said the teen suffered serious leg injuries.

Tracy Sweet, the Director of Communications at Phillips Academy, said the student was accompanied by a dean to the hospital.

"We do not know the extent of her injuries at this time, but are keeping her in our thoughts and prayers," Sweet said.

The incident is under investigation by the Andover Police Department.