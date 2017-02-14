Teen Wanted in Connection to Shooting

Police in Massachusetts are looking for a teenager accused of shooting a man in Randolph last week.

Romaine Sanchez, a 19-year-old Brockton resident, is accused of shooting a 32-year-old man in the face and neck on Feb. 7. The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries, but he is expected to recover.

Sanchez is considered armed and dangerous. According to Randolph police, he was last seen in an older Mitsubishi Gallant with a temporary rear driver's side tire. He was a passenger in that car.

Additionally, police believe Sanchez was involved in a violent assault earlier on the day of the shooting. Between 2 and 3 a.m., he is accused of getting in a fight with a different man over a piece of stolen property. Sanchez allegedly pulled a handgun and threatened to shoot the man before pistol-whipping him and fleeing.

Charges against Sanchez include armed assault with intent to murder, threatening to kill, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license and firing a gun in a building.

Anyone with information on Sanchez's whereabouts is asked to call (781) 963-1212.