Cooldown Before the Weekend Hits

Today (Friday): A few morning flurries into the Berkshires, Central MA, and into the Merrimack Valley, give way to partly cloudy and breezy conditions for the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. SW wind 15-25 G30 Tonight (Friday Night): Evening snow showers for the Berkshires. Variable clouds overnight with lows into the 20s. Remaining breezy with winds out of the SW 10-20 G30. Tomorrow (Saturday): Breezy, sun and clouds. Highs near 40. SW 10-18 MPH. Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 40. Not as breezy. SW 8-14 MPH. (Published 46 minutes ago)

Winds will relax through the morning, but gusts may exceed 40 mph through noon time.

The higher elevations of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine will see a significant snowfall. Snow will continue through Saturday morning. Temperatures begin to drop starting today.

Highs will climb into the mid 40s in central and southern new england and 30s in northern new england. Expect mostly sunny skies through the weekend with 20s inland and 30s near the coast.

Monday a weak storm system will move through, staying in southern new england where there could be some light snow. Tuesday is cold and quiet with high temperatures near the freezing mark.

Another chance of snow wednesday, but it’s still to early to get into the details. Very cold air returns for that friday and into the following weekend.

High temperatures will stay in the 10s inland and the 20s at the coast. More snow is possible by Sunday.