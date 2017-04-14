Temperatures Heat Up Before Easter Sunday

After a chilly start to our Friday, temperatures rebound by the afternoon as we’re tracking another sun-filled day with high temperatures remaining near 60, continuing the spring-like trend.

A seabreeze develops by the afternoon, so might need the light jacket in our coastal communities.

However, by the weekend, we’re tracking another climb in temperatures. Saturday, high pressure that brought us the quiet weather for Thursday, Friday and the first half of the weekend, will slide just southeast of the Cape and will allow the winds to shift out of the southwest, pulling the warmth from the south into New England.

Highs on Saturday are expected to climb into the mid to upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

As the high slips off the coast, a system builds in from the Midwest, bringing showers after dinner time Saturday evening and could have some lingering showers into early Sunday morning. Otherwise, most of Easter Sunday should be dry with highs stretching into the lower 80s south, 70s north.

A cold front slides in behind the original line of showers and we’ll see a slight chance for another round of rain late Sunday into early Monday, but these will be hit or miss. Noticeably cooler Monday (compared to Sunday, but still unseasonably warm for late April), but not as cool as some Boston marathon runners were hoping, so make sure you are staying hydrated if you’re participating in this year’s race.

Highs on Monday reach into the mid to upper 60s south, 50s north.

The extended forecast for next week returns to a more spring-like pattern with highs in the 50s to round out the week with chances for showers Wednesday through next Friday.