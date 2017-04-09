Temperatures Rise as Sunny Skies Return

Sunny skies return today as well 60 degree temperatures. Monday will be even warmer with highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday we could see record warmth with a high temperature up to 80 degrees. The Red Sox are back in town, and we can expect temperatures well into the 60s and low 70s for the entire game.

There will be showers Wednesday, but still mild with temperatures in the mid-60s. It will turn slightly cooler on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-50s.

We will close out the week on Friday with the temperature in the low 50s and a couple of showers.

For the weekend, will see mid-50s and sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Showers and mid to upper 50s for the following Monday and Tuesday.