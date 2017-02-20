Temps Take a Tumble as Cold Front Moves in

Although temperatures have taken a 15 degree tumble from Sunday to Monday, most of New England still remains warmer-than-normal, and will continue relatively mild through the exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-day forecast.

Nonetheless, an increasing northerly wind Monday will ensure wind chill values remain in the 30s at best, so even ample sunshine will have a limited effect on warming New Englanders up.

Though the body may not feel all that warm today, actual temperatures have been above the melting point in many areas for the last couple of days and nights, and that means continued gradual melting won’t be stopping anytime soon.

Although this has resulted in a rapid loss of snowpack – as much as a foot melting over the weekend alone – conditions for skiing and snowmobiling remain delightful for those enjoying the school vacation week thanks to the deep snow leading into this week.

Another benefit of a gradual melt is a slow reduction of the spring flood threat, and with no major rain events for the next several days, we think the biggest threat for flooding near rivers would be on smaller Northern New England rivers where ice will break up in the warmth and may jam up flowing downstream, called “ice jam flooding.”

The greatest chance for some showers will be overnight Tuesday night – which may feature some freezing rain showers in Northern New England – and perhaps a lingering shower under lots of clouds Wednesday as warmer air filters back into New England. By Thursday, highs should reach 60 degrees for many, and even as a more significant rain storm approaches Saturday, high temperatures should still reach the 50s. Thereafter, even a shot of cooler air likely keeps us just a bit above normal into the start of next week!