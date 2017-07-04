Hundreds of thousands of people turned out for the 44th Annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on Tuesday night.

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out for the 44th Annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on Tuesday night.

The July Fourth event took place along the Charles River, at the DCR Hatch Shell on the Esplanade on both the Boston and Cambridge sides of the river.

Many people lined up for the event hours in advance, making sure they secured their spot for the night.

"It seems so normal now. I feel like never been to anything before like this on the 4th of July," said Meagan Rebelo, who has attended the event ten times. "I don’t know how I ever celebrated not here."

Celebrities Join Boston's 4th of July Celebration

Some big names joined the hundreds of thousands of people on the Esplanade for the 44th Annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. Among them, singers Andy Grammer, Leslie Odom Jr., Melissa Etheridge and Brian Stokes Mitchell. (Published 2 hours ago)

While some families make it an annual tradition, others said Tuesday was the first time they had attended.

"Here’s pieces made famous by Boston - played in Boston. Fourth of July, nothing quite like that kind of history," said first timer Gabriel Wu.

Security was tight, as police implemented checkpoints and confiscated things such as backpacks and coolers on wheels.

Parking restrictions and road closures were also put in place.

The night began with a concert from Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops Orchestra. Other guests for the event included singers Andy Grammer, Leslie Odom Jr., Melissa Etheridge and Brian Stokes Mitchell.

"I can't think of a more patriot city than Boston. So to be here doing this in this city, it's about as good as it gets," said Grammer.

Legendary rocker Etheridge agreed, noting that Boston patriotism is like nothing else.

"It's families of all different shapes and sizes and colors and beliefs, and it's a great way to see that," Etheridge said. "The view from the stage is life changing and I hope everyone is inspired by that."

Odom Jr. dazzled the audience with a song from the Broadway smash hit "Hamilton". It was just a month ago that he performed with the Pops.

"I begged to come back and they said yes," Odom Jr. said.