Terry Francona Has Heart Procedure, Will Miss All-Star Game

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 3: Terry Francona #17 of the Cleveland Indians looks on before the Cleveland Indians take on the Texas Rangers on Opening Day at Globe Life Park in Arlington on April 3, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Cleveland Indians manager, and former Boston Red Sox manager, Terry Francona will not manage the Indians this year after a procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat.

Team officials said the 58-year-old had a cardiac ablation performed on Thursday at the Cleveland Clinic. Francona has been hospitalized and undergoing tests since Tuesday. He was admitted after doctors detected an arrhythmia when reading a monitor the manager has been wearing for several weeks. Francona had been experiencing dizziness, fatigue and a rapid heart rate.

The Indians said Friday that Francona remains in the hospital and is expected to be discharged in a "day or two.''

The team said Major League Baseball has been informed of Francona's withdrawal from the All-Star Game in Miami. Cleveland's coaching staff and five players are participating in the game.

Francona is expected to return to managing the Indians following the break.