Spring Snow on the Way

Today (Thursday): Mostly clear with a few wispy clouds, highs near 50 degrees. Overnight Thursday Night: Clouds building, late snow west. Lows in the low 30s. Friday: Cloudy with periodic light mix. Highs in the upper 30s.

The rain is done for now, but the next round of precipitation may feature a wintry mix.

Let's enjoy Thursday for now. We’re expecting sunshine and temperatures near 50. It’s a well-deserved break from grey gloom.

Our next storm will arrive on Friday with a quick burst of wet snow changing to rain at the coast and sleet inland.

The system will likely end as a burst of snow as cold air wraps into the storm late Friday and into Saturday. North of the mass pike and west of 495 we could see several inches of accumulation.

Even in Boston an inch or two is possible – with the initial burst of snow and as we see a change to back to snow.

Most of the storm will move out by Saturday evening. Gusty winds are possible with some minor coast flooding.

Opening day for the Red Sox looks promising – sunny with a high near 50°.

After Monday, it will be seasonable with several rounds of rain and wind.