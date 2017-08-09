Doctor-Pharmaceutical Company Confidentiality

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|VermontDoctor-Pharmaceutical Company Confidentiality UP NEXT XDoctor-Pharmaceutical Company ConfidentialityLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video //www.necn.com/multimedia/The-Doctor-Pharmaceutical-Company-Relationship_NECN-439515533.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.necn.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=439515533&videoID=u_LIl1meeS6B&origin=necn.com&sec=news&subsec=new-england&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»A new study finds 1 in 12 doctors receives payments from pharmaceutical companies. Kristy Lee reports.Published 6 minutes ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest new-england updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters