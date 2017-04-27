The Rain Dries, Clouds Remain

Besides some areas of dense fog for the morning commute for southern New England and a spotty drizzle, we finally see drier conditions for our Thursday.

However, clouds linger especially into eastern New England, which will keep temperatures cooler compared to western New England where breaks in the cloud cover will allow temperatures to be slightly warmer.

We’ll reach into the 60s Thursday afternoon, even warmer for Friday and Saturday in anticipation of the next warm front that crosses over our area.

High temperatures on Friday will reach into the 70s with a chance for a few showers and an embedded downpour with a chance for thunder by the late afternoon. Saturday’s high temperatures peak into the 80s, but the summer-like warmth is short-lived as a cold front slides in late Saturday into Sunday, a line of showers along it with some embedded thunderstorms.

The weekend will not be a washout by any means, but if you have outdoor plans, just keep an eye to the skies, especially for Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday brings some relief from Saturday’s warmth with highs into the 60s and partly sunny skies.

The next best chance for rain returns Monday into Tuesday with the heaviest rain expected overnight Monday into early Tuesday.