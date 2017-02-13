Thief Steals Car With Family's Dog Inside

A Massachusetts family is pleading with a thief to do the right thing and turn in their dog, after she was stolen along with their car on Saturday.

Bill Calvario left his Bichon Frise in his Nissan Rogue when he stepped in to see a customer on Morton Street in Framingham.

“Ten minutes later the car was gone,” he recalled.

Calvario, of Hopkinton, took the keys but left the car running.

He searched all over the next day, locating the car in a nearby parking lot but Jasmine was gone.

“I hope she’s got shelter, at least is with someone that cares for her like we do,” Bill's wife Bernie Calvario said.

Framingham Police say investigators are working a lead in the case, and officers have notified area kennels in case somebody drops off the dog.

“I’m concerned because of how cold it is outside, especially with all the snow that we’ve gotten, I’m really hoping she’s indoors,” said Bill's daughter Lynsy Calvario. “I hope someone’s taking care of her, and she’s not with someone who’s abusive.”

Bill Calvario, who has his car back after it was dusted for fingerprints by police, keeps driving around the Framingham neighborhood where the theft took place, putting up flyers. But so far, there's no sign of the 11-year-old dog.

“Whoever has it, let the dog go, somewhere let us know where it is or let someone know - we’d come and get it no questions asked,” Bill Calvario said.

A cell phone was also stolen from the car. Police tried to get Verizon to ping the phone, but the company declined because it didn’t meet their public safety protocols.

Jasmine was wearing a pink coat when she was taken. The family has offered a cash reward for her return.