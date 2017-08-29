Robert Kraft and the Patriots will match up to $1 million in donations for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is setting the bar high for donations to Texas. He and the team are pledging to match Red Cross Donations for Harvey victims up to $1 million.

"In a small way, we just want to let the people of Texas know we're thinking about them," Kraft told NBC Boston on Tuesday.

Patriots fans aren't surprised by the generous gesture.

"It's a given that we are going to step up, that's just the whole 'Patriot way' and that's trickled down from his family," said Derek Champagne of Laconia, New Hampshire.

Kraft says it's not just the 'Patriot Way' -- it's the American way.

"One of the strengths of America is in times of need all our people bond together," Kraft said.

At a mini camp for young players on the front lawn of the New Hampshire State House, three-time Super Bowl champ Patrick Pass said generosity is part of being a Patriot.

"There's nothing I wouldn't do for the team," he said.

When asked if that was a precedent set by Kraft, Pass said, "I think it is, and it started when I was playing."

Parents in New Hampshire are proud to raise their kids in Patriots nation.

"I feel it's an organization of integrity," said Steve Wadsworth.

"It's an organization run with pride," said Paul Keenan.

It's because they know that with a leader like Kraft, there's always a lesson far important than the one on the field.

"Just be a good person and help other people in need," said Joshua Keenan, who plays football in Merrimack.

Before Kraft left the State House Tuesday, he left a gift for Granite Staters. It was a Patriots jersey signed by Tom Brady.

The governor's office is still searching for the perfect place to hang it.