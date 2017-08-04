Third Suspect Arrested in Assault, Robbery of Homeless Man

Police were able to track down the third suspect in the assault and robbery of a homeless man in Worcester, Massachusetts thanks to a fingerprint found at the crime scene.

William Wilson, 52-years-old of 40 May Street, Worcester, was arrested in connection to the July 28 attack of the 48-year-old homeless man behind Widoff’s Bakery on Water Street.

The suspect was found at a soup kitchen located at 44 Temple Street in Worcester.

Wilson was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery and armed assault with intent to rob.

He will be arraigned on Friday at the Worcester County District Courthouse.

Police say the victim was threatened with a knife by one of the suspects while the other two went through his pockets. He was also assaulted before the suspects fled the scene of the attack, which was captured by security cameras

Two other suspects were arrested soon after the robbery: Tracy Gillette, 50, of no known address and Michael Fitzgerald, 42, of 9 Grove Street, Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Gillette was charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Armed Robbery Armed Assault with the Intent to Rob.

Fitzgerald was charged with armed robbery.

Both Gillette and Fitzgerald will also be arraigned on Friday at the Worcester County District Courthouse.