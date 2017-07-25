LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: (L-R) Actors Rory McCann, Conleth Hill, Iwan Rheon, Gwendoline Christie, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner and Kit Harington, winners of Best Drama Series for 'Game of Thrones', pose in the press room at the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

It looks like a "Game of Thrones" star is making the most of her time in Boston.

Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, has been spotted multiple times in North Square Oyster, according to the Boston Herald.

Williams, 20, has been seen frequenting places in the North End with her boyfriend, taking some photos with fans.

She’s in Boston for filming of the latest installment in the "X-Men" franchise, "New Mutants."

Williams was also in a photo in a Boston stairwell on co-star Henry Zaga’s Instagram with fellow co-star Charlie Heaton.

we in bwoston #happy4th A post shared by HENRY ZAGA (@zagahenry) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

"Game of Thrones" is currently in its seventh season.