It looks like a "Game of Thrones" star is making the most of her time in Boston.
Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, has been spotted multiple times in North Square Oyster, according to the Boston Herald.
Williams, 20, has been seen frequenting places in the North End with her boyfriend, taking some photos with fans.
She’s in Boston for filming of the latest installment in the "X-Men" franchise, "New Mutants."
Williams was also in a photo in a Boston stairwell on co-star Henry Zaga’s Instagram with fellow co-star Charlie Heaton.
"Game of Thrones" is currently in its seventh season.
Published 31 minutes ago