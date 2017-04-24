Ranking Names Best Mass. Town to Live In

The town of Lexington is the best place to live in Massachusetts, according to a research website.

Lexington is “friendly, family oriented, environmentally conscious and affluent,” Niche.com said on its recently-released “2017 Best Places to Live in Massachusetts” list.

The ranking took into account crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities.

Sharon, Sudbury, Newton, and Wayland rounded out the top 5.

See the full list here.