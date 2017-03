Wayland is the safest town in Massachusetts, a study by the National Council for Home Safety and Security has found.

An analysis of FBI data showed that Wayland saw only one violent crime and five property crimes last year. This translated to an average violent crime rate of 0.07 per 1000 people; and an average property crime rate of 0.37 per 1000 people.

Groveland, Norfolk, Clinton, and Franklin rounded out the top five.