'This Is Sick:' Local Lawmakers React to Trump's Recent Virginia Violence Comments

Lawmakers were outraged after President Trump blamed "both sides" for the violence

By Caitlin Fichtel

    After President Trump addressed reporters about the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, blaming "both sides," local lawmakers reacted on social media with outrage and frustration.

    Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted, "The President of the United States just defended neo-Nazis and blamed those who condemn their racism and hate. This is sick."

    "It’s a sad day in American history when the President of the United States defends white supremacists," Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey added.

    Massachusetts Representative Jim McGovern tweeted, "This is sick. @realDonaldTrump is defending neo-Nazis and white supremacists -- again. Let that sink in."

    Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse added, ".@realDonaldTrump what part of Nazi = evil do you not understand?"

    White House officials have said they did not intend for the President to take comments following the press conference and explained Trump "went rogue" once in front of reporters.

     

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

