3 Arrested for Breaking and Entering Onto a Boat in Quincy, Massachusetts | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

3 Arrested for Breaking and Entering Onto a Boat in Quincy, Massachusetts

The suspects were seen by a witness entering the vessel

By Caitlin Fichtel

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Quincy Police Department
    Left to right: Nicholas Ruskiewicz, 25; Thomas Shaw, 26; and Michael Venuti, 24

    Police in Quincy, Massachusetts, arrested three men for breaking and entering onto a boat.

    According to police, officers responded to Bay Pointe Marina at 64 Washington Street where an employee informed them three men boarded a boat.

    The employee contacted the boat's owner who informed him the suspects did not belong on the boat.

    Officers were able to locate two of the suspects and arrested them quickly.

    The third later came into the police station to locate his friends.

    Thomas Shaw, age 26, Michael Venuti, age 25, and Nicholas Ruskiewicz, age 25, of Brockton, were all arrested and charged with breaking and entering.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices