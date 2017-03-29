Three people were arrested following an armed robbery at a McDonalds restaurant in Laconia, New Hampshire.

According to Laconia Police, officers responded to the McDonalds located at 1231 Union Avenue around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday night.

A masked suspect allegedly entered the restaurant armed with a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.

He was then seen fleeing on foot.

New Hampshire State Police tracked down the suspect and arrested him along with two others.

Ricky Davis, age 21, of Wakefield, New Hampshire, was arrested for armed robbery, Brandon Miles, age 20, of Laconia, New Hampshire, for conspiracy to commit, and Danielle Maupin, age 20, of Gilford, New Hampshire, for conspiracy to commit.