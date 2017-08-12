An early morning raid by Chicopee police on a private residence on Marcelle Street resulted in three arrests and confiscation of over 17,000 bags of Heroin.

Nikki Bisiniere, 28, Edwin Louis Rodriguez, 26, and Pedro Diaz, 26, are charged with trafficking over 200 grams of heroin and between 18-36 grams of cocaine.

The raid was carried out at 4:35 a.m. on Saturday by Chicoppee and Westfield Police Narcotics officers.

Along with the 17,000 bags of heroine and 24 grams of cocaine, police found over $7,700 in cash, 2 black BB guns and video surveillance equipment.

All three suspects were taken in without incident. They are each being held on $50,000 bail.