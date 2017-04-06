Three people were killed after a car crashed into a telephone pole in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, early Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Wolcott Street and caused the car to split in half.

According to affiliate WJAR, there were five people in the car at the time of the crash.

There's no word on the extent of the other two surviving victim's injuries.

National Grid was on scene working to repair the pole.

One business in the area lost power as a result of the crash.