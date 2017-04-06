3 Killed After Car Crashes Into Telephone Pole in Pawtucket, Rhode Island | NECN
WEATHER ALERT: 
Flood Warnings, Watches in Effect
logo_necn_2x
Rhode Island

Rhode Island

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

3 Killed After Car Crashes Into Telephone Pole in Pawtucket, Rhode Island

The accident occurred early Thursday morning

By Caitlin Fichtel

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    WJAR

    Three people were killed after a car crashed into a telephone pole in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, early Thursday morning.

    The crash happened on Wolcott Street and caused the car to split in half.

    According to affiliate WJAR, there were five people in the car at the time of the crash.

    There's no word on the extent of the other two surviving victim's injuries.

    National Grid was on scene working to repair the pole.

    One business in the area lost power as a result of the crash.

    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices