House Catches Fire While Couple on Honeymoon

A fire broke out at a home in Cromwell early Monday morning.

Someone driving past the home at 597 Main Street saw flames on the porch around 2 a.m., called 911 and alerted the people inside, according to fire officials.

Three people who were inside the house were able to get out safely.

Those people were pet-sitting for the owners, who are in Aruba on their honeymoon, according to Marc Kunkel, whose daughter owns the house.

The bystander threw a rock through a window to wake the people inside the home, Kunkel said. He is now looking for the good Samaritan to thank that person.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the fire.