Thunder to Better Weather

It’s been a wild 48 hours of weather across New England. Yesterday, portions of Cape Cod received nearly 5” of rain! There were more than three dozen flood and flash flood reports. I gave a talk this morning on the Cape and saw several Servpro trucks headed over the Sagamore Bridge. Normally we see standing water in low-lying intersections, but this flooding was a bit more extreme – inundating some homes and businesses and washing away sections of roadway.

As the Cape and Islands dried out today, areas north of the Mass Pike were hit hard by strong to severe thunderstorms. The Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire were particularly hit hard. At the peak, thousands were left in the dark and numerous trees toppled. There were several rounds of thunderstorms in these areas. Get ready to cut the grass – your lawns will need it soon!

If your outdoor plans were cancelled today, you can reschedule them for tomorrow. Tomorrow will be nearly perfect: bright blue skies, sunny, warm and no humidity. We follow Sunday up with another beautiful day on Monday --- even more sunshine.

Tuesday turns a bit more humid and unsettled. Showers and thunderstorms are likely. At this point, it is unlikely that we will see an strong or severe thunderstorms. However, with a humid air-mass in place, tropical downpours are possible. It won’t take much to see some minor urban and small stream flooding. Once the heavier rain retreats, showers will persist through the end of the week.

An early call for next week? It appears to be pretty nice!