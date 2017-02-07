Don’t be fooled by the fact that highs will surge into the 50s on Wednesday. A major snow storm is on the way for Thursday.

A developing storm will move up the coast on Thursday, spreading snow into Southern New England during the morning. The snow will continue to expand across New England during the day, falling heavily at times. The snow will be heaviest and steadiest around Boston and points south and east. The intensity of the snow will drop off the farther north and west you go.

Winds will also be quite strong at the coast, resulting in reduced visibility.

A widespread 9-12” of snow is likely in most of Southeastern New England, with some locally higher amounts over a foot. Exactly where those totals set up will depend on the storm’s final track. For now the odds of that are highest from somewhere in Metro-West down into Southeastern Massachusetts.

Totals, like the intensity of the snow, will drop off as you move north and west. Right now we’d expect close to a half foot from Western Massachusetts into parts of New Hampshire, and along the Maine coast.

Even less will fall in Northern Vermont, Northern New Hampshire, and Northern Maine.

Remember, a shift of just a few miles in storm track will dramatically impact this forecast, so please keep checking back for more updates.