1-Year-Old Falls Out of Window in Lynn, Massachusetts

Officials in Lynn, Massachusetts, say a 1-year-old child was taken to a hospital after falling out of a third-story window Thursday.

The Lynn fire chief said the child was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries.

No further information was immediately available.