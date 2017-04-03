A Massachusetts lawmaker has proposed a bill that would enact tolls on major highways like Interstate 93, Route 128 and Route 3.

But even he isn't sure it's a good idea.

State Rep. Brian Murray, a Democrat from Milford, filed legislation in January seeking to install electronic tolling systems on other major roadways.

But he told his hometown Milford Daily News that the bill was only meant as a way to start a discussion. He said it's not fair that the Massachusetts Turnpike is the state's only toll road, forcing drivers in the central and western part of the state to subsidize state highways.