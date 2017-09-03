A 106-year-old Boston woman received a special birthday message from her favorite New England Patriots player, quarterback Tom Brady.

Elinor Downs, a resident at Springhouse Senior Living Community, had made a homemade video requesting a visit from Brady for her special day — knowing he and his family live right down the street.

Brady followed up with his own video to Downs saying that September is a busy month but wished her the best.

Photo credit: Elinor Downs

"Hopefully I make it half that far," Brady said, referring to her amazing 106 years of age. "I know you're just down the street in Brookline."

Downs, who got the nickname "Fuzzy" for her fuzzy hair at birth, calls herself a Patriots super fan. She says she's watched all the games that Brady has played in, and would like to meet him and his family in person.