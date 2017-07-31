Top Boston Official Placed on Leave - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Top Boston Official Placed on Leave

By Marc Fortier

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Top Boston Official Placed on Leave
    necn
    Felix Arroyo.

    A top official at Boston City Hall is under investigation.

    Felix G. Arroyo, Boston's chief of health and human services, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation, the mayor's office confirmed Monday.

    Mayor Marty Walsh, who appointed Arroyo, declined to answer questions about the nature of the investigation when asked by the Boston Herald. The newspaper was unable to reach Arroyo for comment.

    Arroyo, a former Boston City Councilor, was one of several candidates who ran against Walsh for mayor in 2013. He was named by Walsh to head up the Health and Human Services Department in January 2014.

    Published 6 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices