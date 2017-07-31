Top Boston Official Placed on Leave

A top official at Boston City Hall is under investigation.

Felix G. Arroyo, Boston's chief of health and human services, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation, the mayor's office confirmed Monday.

Mayor Marty Walsh, who appointed Arroyo, declined to answer questions about the nature of the investigation when asked by the Boston Herald. The newspaper was unable to reach Arroyo for comment.

Arroyo, a former Boston City Councilor, was one of several candidates who ran against Walsh for mayor in 2013. He was named by Walsh to head up the Health and Human Services Department in January 2014.