After the Teamsters Local 25 chapter in Boston was accused of trying to extort popular cooking show "Top Chef"'s production company in 2014, the trial surrounding the controversy is finally underway. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017)

"Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi will reportedly testify Monday against four Boston Teamsters who are accused of intimidating the staff and crew of the reality show.

The Boston Globe reports that Lakshmi arrived in court Monday morning.

Prosecutors allege the Local 25 union members threatened to picket if the show's producers did not hire union drivers. They also say union members threatened and harassed the crew of the show's non-union production company in 2014.

During opening statements last week, prosecutors said one of the defendants threatened Lakshmi by saying “I’ll smash your pretty little face in.”

The defendants are also being accused of using homophobic and racial slurs.

The defense argues that they were simply exercising their right to picket.

The men have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to extort and aiding and abetting.