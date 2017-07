More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

The town council in Braintree, Massachusetts, has voted to revoke the license of a problem-plagued motel.

The Motel 6 in town has seen repeated sexual assaults, drug deals, and, most recently, the shooting of a police officer.

Late last month, the town council voted unanimously to close the motel.

Thursday night, the police chief asked councilors to pull the license until owners fixed the problem.