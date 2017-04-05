The town of Middleboro, Massachusetts, is seeking to buy out a few homes that are located in a dangerous flooding zone along part of the Taunton River.

The town of Middleboro, Massachusetts, is seeking to buy out a few homes that are located in a dangerous flooding zone along part of the Taunton River.

During heavy rainstorms, public safety officials keep an closer eye on one area of Middleboro because flooding from the river cuts off the road from the rest of the town.

Ahead of Tuesday's heavy rain, officials told 10 families to evacuate their homes because they would not be able to reach them if there was an emergency.

The road leading to the area flooded with three feet of water and off the road, it was even deeper.

Chief Lance Benjamino from the Middleboro Fire Department said, "it drops to about 4 1/2-5 feet...so any vehicle or personnel that go off to that side, it's treacherous."

While some families left ahead of the storm, others did not.

Richard Villiard explained, "everybody takes a risk eventually...that's the way it is."

Officials are still urging families to evacuate ahead of the rain expected on Thursday.

Floods are normal in the area, however, the last major evacuation was back in 2010.

Since then, the town in conjunction with MEMA and FEMA, has been putting pressure on residents to move.