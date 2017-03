There are heavy delays during Friday's afternoon commute on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn after a tractor trailer and three other vehicles were involved in a crash.

State police say there is a backup of about 14 miles on I-90 eastbound at Exit 10. Only the right lane is open.

Police confirm there were injuries in the crash, but the number of patients or extent of injuries was not clear.

