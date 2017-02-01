Tractor Trailer Crashes into Transformer | NECN
Tractor Trailer Crashes into Transformer

The driver hit a pad mounted transformer on Library Street around 11:22 p.m. A few cars and fences were also damaged in the crash

By Rob Michaelson

    A tractor trailer crashed into a transformer in Chelsea, Massachusetts Tuesday night, causing a fire and knocking out power for dozens of people.

    The driver hit a pad mounted transformer on Library Street around 11:22 p.m. The vehicle also hit cars, a telephone pole and fences during the crash.

    The driver fled the scene and was soon caught near Broadway and Library Street before being taken into police custody.

    No injuries were reported.

    Eversource is working to restore power to affected customers.

    Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

