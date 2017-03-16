A tractor trailer rollover is creating delays on I-93 southbound in Milton, Massachusetts on Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Squantum Street off of Exit 10 around 4 a.m.

MassDOT is reporting wires down and fluids spilled on the highway.

The north and southbound lanes near Exit 10 have been temporarily shut down in both directions while workers work to clear the downed wires. Expect major delays.

Exit 10 is expected to be closed for at least 6 hours. The deputy fire chief says the truck will needed to be unloaded by hand before it can be moved upright.

Eversource says that 118 are without power at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

More to come.