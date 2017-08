Police in Methuen, Massachusetts, are on scene where a truck is stuck in the road. (Published 51 minutes ago)

Police in Methuen, Massachusetts, are at the scene of a truck that is stuck in the middle of a local road.

According to police, Riverside Drive from Burnham Road to Lowell Street is closed due to the disabled truck. Photos show that the middle of the tractor-trailer appears to have collapsed inward.

Police said the road is expected to re-open around 3 p.m.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

No injuries have been reported.