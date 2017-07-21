Tractor-Trailer Takes Down Wires in Boston

A tractor-trailer knocked down power lines in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Friday, knocking out power for many.

Neighbors were stunned to see the 18-wheeler caught beneath a tangle of wires and a telephone pole.

The truck was driving up Wretham Street around 9 a.m., when it brought down low hanging wires, causing a pole to snap.

Eversource tells NBC Boston that some residents were without power for about an hour while crews removed the truck and made repairs.

The truck is owned by a Wisconsin-based company called Haul Bikes, specializing in motorcycle shipping.