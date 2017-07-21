Tractor-Trailer Takes Down Wires in Boston | NECN
Tractor-Trailer Takes Down Wires in Boston

By Desiree Wiley

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    A tractor-trailer knocked down power lines in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Friday, knocking out power for many.

    Neighbors were stunned to see the 18-wheeler caught beneath a tangle of wires and a telephone pole. 

    The truck was driving up Wretham Street around 9 a.m., when it brought down low hanging wires, causing a pole to snap. 

    Eversource tells NBC Boston that some residents were without power for about an hour while crews removed the truck and made repairs. 

    The truck is owned by a Wisconsin-based company called Haul Bikes, specializing in motorcycle shipping.

