Traffic Advisory in Place for Super Bowl Weekend | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Traffic Advisory in Place for Super Bowl Weekend

All closures mirror those in Superbowl Sunday’s past.

By Nikita Sampath

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Boston

    The City of Boston will restrict traffic and parking at several locations including the stretch of Commonwealth Ave from the BU bridge to Mass Avenue, Brookline Avenue and Boylston Street on Sunday, February 5 for safety reasons.

    Temporary parking restrictions will be in place in Brighton, Kenmore, Northeastern University area, North Station area and Faneuil Hall.

    All closures mirror those in Superbowl Sunday’s past. For a full list of restricted roads, look at the city's transportation site.

    Published 4 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices