Traffic Advisory in Place for Super Bowl Weekend

The City of Boston will restrict traffic and parking at several locations including the stretch of Commonwealth Ave from the BU bridge to Mass Avenue, Brookline Avenue and Boylston Street on Sunday, February 5 for safety reasons.

Temporary parking restrictions will be in place in Brighton, Kenmore, Northeastern University area, North Station area and Faneuil Hall.

All closures mirror those in Superbowl Sunday’s past. For a full list of restricted roads, look at the city's transportation site.