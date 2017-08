Crews respond to a fuel spill after a crash involving a truck in Lowell, Massachusetts, Aug. 23

Drivers are being warned about delays after a crash involving a truck caused a fuel spill on I-495 in Massachusetts.

State police say it happened on I-495's southbound lane in Lowell at exit 35.

The right lane has been closed as crews respond to the scene.

No one was injured in the crash.

Other details were not immediately available.